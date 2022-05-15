Buy Petronet LNG: target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG
Q4FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 964 crore (up 8% q-o-q) beat our estimate on account of higher trading margin and inventory gain, offsetting weaker-than-expected re-gas volume at 190 tbtu (down 8.7% q-o-q). Negative impact of Rs. 214 crore related to the Kochi tariff revision has been adjusted from reported PAT of Rs. 750 crore. Muted Dahej re-gas volume of 178 tbtu (down 9% q-o-q and utilization of 80% versus 88% in Q3FY22) due to high spot LNG prices, while Kochi re-gas volume remained flat q-o-q at 12 tbtu (utilisation of 18.8%). Kochi tariff negotiation is settled with tariff of Rs. 81/mmBtu now and management optimistic of recovery in LNG cargos given recent sharp fall in the spot LNG price to $18/mmBtu. Dahej expansion projects on track and to get completed by FY24-25. We have lowered our FY23-24 earnings estimate by 6-7% to factor lower Kochi utilization.
Outlook
We lower the PE multiple to 10x FY24E EPS given uncertainty over capital allocation and cut our PT to Rs. 240, while maintaining a Buy on PLNG noting its inexpensive valuation of 8.8x FY24E EPS and dividend yield of 5-6%. For all recommendations report, click here
