English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Petronet LNG: target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Petronet LNG


    Q4FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 964 crore (up 8% q-o-q) beat our estimate on account of higher trading margin and inventory gain, offsetting weaker-than-expected re-gas volume at 190 tbtu (down 8.7% q-o-q). Negative impact of Rs. 214 crore related to the Kochi tariff revision has been adjusted from reported PAT of Rs. 750 crore. Muted Dahej re-gas volume of 178 tbtu (down 9% q-o-q and utilization of 80% versus 88% in Q3FY22) due to high spot LNG prices, while Kochi re-gas volume remained flat q-o-q at 12 tbtu (utilisation of 18.8%). Kochi tariff negotiation is settled with tariff of Rs. 81/mmBtu now and management optimistic of recovery in LNG cargos given recent sharp fall in the spot LNG price to $18/mmBtu. Dahej expansion projects on track and to get completed by FY24-25. We have lowered our FY23-24 earnings estimate by 6-7% to factor lower Kochi utilization.



    Outlook


    We lower the PE multiple to 10x FY24E EPS given uncertainty over capital allocation and cut our PT to Rs. 240, while maintaining a Buy on PLNG noting its inexpensive valuation of 8.8x FY24E EPS and dividend yield of 5-6%.
    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Petronet LNG #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 09:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.