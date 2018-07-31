App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG Ltd ; target of Rs 267: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Petronet LNG Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 267 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities's research report on Petronet LNG Ltd


Strong operating performance is backed by higher RLNG off-take from both Dahej and Kochi terminals, contractual escalation in tariffs and better operational efficiency. The company has bid for seven city gas licenses and expects city gas foray to boost Kochi LNG plant capacity usage. We expect robust near-term growth as Kochi ramps up and Dahej expands nameplate capacity by 8%.


Outlook


We expect PLNG to report an EPS of Rs.16.1/18.6 for FY19E/FY20E, respectively. At CMP, we believe that the stock is attractively valued at 12.4x FY20E earnings. We recommend BUY (earlier ACCUMULATE) rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs.267/- including equity value of 26% stake in Dahej Port.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Petronet LNG Ltd #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.