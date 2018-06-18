Buy Persistent Systems, target Rs 960: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

Over the last two years, Persistent Systems' focus has been on digital, which has helped it build capabilities in key technology areas as it transforms to software-driven businesses.

With its cash balance now, of USD 175 million, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses.

Levers to improve margins expansion

1) Better business mix,

2) Incremental IP revenue.

3) Greater utilization ratio

4) Pricing (up 4.5% y/y onsite, 2.5% offshore in Q4)

5) Currency (up 2.5% in Q1 FY19 so far)

We value Persistent at 18x FY20EPS, leading to a Rs 960 target.

