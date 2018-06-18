App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems, target Rs 960: Siddharth Sedani

With its cash balance now, of USD 175 million, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Siddharth Sedani

Over the last two years, Persistent Systems' focus has been on digital, which has helped it build capabilities in key technology areas as it transforms to software-driven businesses.

With its cash balance now, of USD 175 million, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses.

Levers to improve margins expansion

1) Better business mix,

2) Incremental IP revenue.

3) Greater utilization ratio

4) Pricing (up 4.5% y/y onsite, 2.5% offshore in Q4)

5) Currency (up 2.5% in Q1 FY19 so far)

We value Persistent at 18x FY20EPS, leading to a Rs 960 target.

Disclaimer: The author is Head & Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:21 pm

