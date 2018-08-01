App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 940: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent Systems (PSYS) posted strong rev growth (Alliance business-led comprising 32.1% of rev) and in-line operating performance. Revenue came at USD 123.6mn, 5.7/9.4% QoQ/YoY led by sharp growth in Alliance business (USD 11.3mn incremental QoQ with USD 6mn incremental from re-seller business).


Outlook


Expect rev/EPS at 10/17% CAGR over FY18-20E factoring USD rev growth at 8.6/12.2% and EBITDA% at 17.3/17.7% for FY19/20E, respectively. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 940, at 17x FY20E-EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.