Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 940: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (PSYS) posted strong rev growth (Alliance business-led comprising 32.1% of rev) and in-line operating performance. Revenue came at USD 123.6mn, 5.7/9.4% QoQ/YoY led by sharp growth in Alliance business (USD 11.3mn incremental QoQ with USD 6mn incremental from re-seller business).

Outlook

Expect rev/EPS at 10/17% CAGR over FY18-20E factoring USD rev growth at 8.6/12.2% and EBITDA% at 17.3/17.7% for FY19/20E, respectively. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 940, at 17x FY20E-EPS.

