Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 900: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems delivered steady results for 1QFY19. Revenues came at USD123.6mn up 5.6% QoQ above our estimates (Ple: USD122.4mn). IBM alliance revenues came at USD39.6mn up 40% QoQ and 20% YoY and drove most of the growth. Persistent expanded IBM Sales team in Europe two quarters ago and appears to have seen the benefit. Persistent was able to directly sell CE/CLM product to a set of clients in Europe which aided growth in IBM alliance channel.

Outlook

Volatility growth and margins has impacted Persistent P/E multiples. Persistent revenue growth is likely to remain lower than midcap peers (Mindtree/ LTI/NIIT Tech likely to deliver 20/19/16% USD revenue growth for FY19 respectively). We value Persistent at 16.5x FY20E EPS which yields TP of Rs900/sh. This represents a 3% upgrade in our TP led by EPS upgrade. Retain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.