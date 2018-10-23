App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 880: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Persistent Systems


PSYS reported USD revenue de-growth of 4.3% QoQ to USD 118mn (DCMe: USD 121mn) due to seasonally soft quarter in IP business and unanticipated closure of one project which had already been staffed. INR revenue grew 0.2% QoQ to ` 8.36bn (DCMe: ` 8.48bn) supported by INR depreciation. EBIT margin improved 44bps QoQ to 12.4% (DCMe: 11%) led by INR depreciation and operational efficiency. PAT improved 0.9% QoQ to ` 881mn (DCMe: ` 812mn) on back of higher tax rate (30.5%) despite higher other income.


Outlook


PSYS aims to achieve healthy double-digit growth in digital services on back of growth in market demand and positive conversation from customers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World's longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

