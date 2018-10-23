Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 880: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Persistent Systems

PSYS reported USD revenue de-growth of 4.3% QoQ to USD 118mn (DCMe: USD 121mn) due to seasonally soft quarter in IP business and unanticipated closure of one project which had already been staffed. INR revenue grew 0.2% QoQ to ` 8.36bn (DCMe: ` 8.48bn) supported by INR depreciation. EBIT margin improved 44bps QoQ to 12.4% (DCMe: 11%) led by INR depreciation and operational efficiency. PAT improved 0.9% QoQ to ` 881mn (DCMe: ` 812mn) on back of higher tax rate (30.5%) despite higher other income.

Outlook

PSYS aims to achieve healthy double-digit growth in digital services on back of growth in market demand and positive conversation from customers.

