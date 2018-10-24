Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 870: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems indicated better revenue growth and margin improvement in H2FY19 which will partly mitigate the impact of one-offs in Q2FY19. Revenue growth will be supported by good deal wins, project starts in Q2FY19, higher contribution from healthcare business (strong demand on the digital side and higher deal sizes), meaningful jump in IP business and the reseller segment due to seasonally strong Q3FY19. In Q2FY19, it has added net 400 people reflecting strong project pipeline. Margin improvement will be supported by better sales mix (higher offshore mix), better utilization, and efficiency improvement. With strong balance sheet, it is looking for acquisitions of smaller businesses in healthcare, data and machine learning, which can support in geographical expansion.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at 14x PE multiple at a 30% discount to its peers. Additionally, attractive valuations, cash rich balance sheet, strong free cash flow and healthy return ratios (ROE 16+% and ROCE 18+%) also provide high comfort. At CMP, the stock is valued at 5.7x EV/EBITDA and 9.1x P/E on FY20 basis.

