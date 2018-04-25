App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 25, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 820: Sharekhan

Sharekhan bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated April 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


PSL reported a 4.6% q-o-q decline in revenue to $117 million, in line with our estimates, owing to lower IP revenue. Management remains hopeful for revenue acceleration in FY2019, given the strong digital deal pipeline and traction for its IP products.  We expect gradual recovery in margins, given higher growth in IP revenue as well as digital business.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs.820.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.