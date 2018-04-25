Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 820: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

PSL reported a 4.6% q-o-q decline in revenue to $117 million, in line with our estimates, owing to lower IP revenue. Management remains hopeful for revenue acceleration in FY2019, given the strong digital deal pipeline and traction for its IP products. We expect gradual recovery in margins, given higher growth in IP revenue as well as digital business.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised price target of Rs.820.

