you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 820: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent’s Q2 rev. was $118.2m (- 4.3% q/q, flat y/y). Its services business (74% of rev.) was down 2.2% q/q, up 0.7% y/y, driven by 0.8% q/q volume growth and a 3% drop in realisation (higher offshore). The prime problem is digital revenue (Q1 -6% q/q, Q2 -1.7% q/q), which the company expects to return to growth in H2 (deal pipeline: up 25%, win ratio needs to be maintained). The 17.2% EBITDA margin was up 198bps y/y, leading to Q2 FY19 EBITDA of `1,436m (Q3 FY16: `1,110m, pre-IoT). We cut our FY19e/FY20e 4.4%/7.5% and introduce FY21e.


Outlook


We retain our Buy with a new target of `820 (15x FY21e PE vs. 18x FY20e PE earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

