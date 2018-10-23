Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 820: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent’s Q2 rev. was $118.2m (- 4.3% q/q, flat y/y). Its services business (74% of rev.) was down 2.2% q/q, up 0.7% y/y, driven by 0.8% q/q volume growth and a 3% drop in realisation (higher offshore). The prime problem is digital revenue (Q1 -6% q/q, Q2 -1.7% q/q), which the company expects to return to growth in H2 (deal pipeline: up 25%, win ratio needs to be maintained). The 17.2% EBITDA margin was up 198bps y/y, leading to Q2 FY19 EBITDA of `1,436m (Q3 FY16: `1,110m, pre-IoT). We cut our FY19e/FY20e 4.4%/7.5% and introduce FY21e.

Outlook

We retain our Buy with a new target of `820 (15x FY21e PE vs. 18x FY20e PE earlier).

