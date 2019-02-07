App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 815: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent (PSYS) posted in-line revenue and an operational beat in 3Q. While the revenue growth was muted (despite seasonality tailwind), operational improvement seems sustainable supported by (1) Higher offshoring (in large accounts), (2) Better mix (higher Salesforce, Appian channel contribution) and (3) Utilisation increase. Revenue came at USD 120.8mn, +2.2% QoQ led by Digital (+6.4% QoQ) and Accelerite (+7.8% QoQ), offset by Services (-0.4% QoQ) and Alliance (+1.9% QoQ). EBITDA% stood at 19.7%, +252bps QoQ supported by gross margin expansion of +290bps (IP rev growth, bill-rate & higher utilisation). APAT came in-line at Rs 0.92bn, impacted by forex loss of Rs 0.24bn.


Outlook


Expect rev/EPS CAGR of 10/15% over FY19-21E factoring USD rev growth at 8.6/11.5% and EBITDA% at 18.3% each for FY20/21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 815, 14x Dec-20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 7, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

