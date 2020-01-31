Buy Persistent Systems target of Rs 805: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 805 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems
Revenue grew by 3.1% q-o-q, led by strong growth in Technology Services Unit (70% of the total revenues); EBIT margin remained marginally below our expectations. We expect revenue growth to accelerate in FY2021E on the back of higher deal wins, healthy deal pipelines, and addition of new logos; management targets margin at 15% in FY2021E. Cash & cash equivalents account for 25% of its current market capitalisation and we expect earnings to grow at CAGR of 14% over FY2019-FY2022E.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 805.
