App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated January 29 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Persistent Systems


The management expects lumpiness in the IBM re-seller business to be overcome in the next quarter. The HCL acquisition of IBM’s software assets will also not affect the company, according to the management, as it has limited exposure to these products. The CE/CLM business underperformed, however, management said long-term opportunity is good. PSYS’s board has approved a buyback of ` 2.25bn (3.75% of the total paid up equity shares), at a maximum price of ` 750 per share (33% premium). An interim dividend of ` 8 per share in the quarter was also announced. The board is finalizing a new CEO and expects that to be completed by February end. The company did not make any provision for its ` 430mn deposit with the IL&FS Group, which are due to mature between January and June this year, and will review this by the end of March 2019.


Outlook


We maintain a BUY, with a revised TP of ` 750 based 11x (13x earlier) rolling one-year fwd. PER.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.