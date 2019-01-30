Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Persistent Systems

The management expects lumpiness in the IBM re-seller business to be overcome in the next quarter. The HCL acquisition of IBM’s software assets will also not affect the company, according to the management, as it has limited exposure to these products. The CE/CLM business underperformed, however, management said long-term opportunity is good. PSYS’s board has approved a buyback of ` 2.25bn (3.75% of the total paid up equity shares), at a maximum price of ` 750 per share (33% premium). An interim dividend of ` 8 per share in the quarter was also announced. The board is finalizing a new CEO and expects that to be completed by February end. The company did not make any provision for its ` 430mn deposit with the IL&FS Group, which are due to mature between January and June this year, and will review this by the end of March 2019.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY, with a revised TP of ` 750 based 11x (13x earlier) rolling one-year fwd. PER.

