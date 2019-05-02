Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 715: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 715 in its research report dated April 30, 2019.
Persistent Systems Ltd. (PSYS) reported Q4 FY19 net revenue at INR 8319 mn; down 4% QoQ and up 10% YoY. EBITDA reported by the company stood at INR 1207 Mn; down 17% QoQ and up 11% YoY. EBITDA margin during the quarter was 14.5% as against 17% QoQ and unchanged YoY. Profit reported by the company stood at INR 845 Mn; down 8% QoQ and up 14% YoY. PAT margin during the quarter was 10.2% as against 11% QoQ and 9.9% YoY. The company board has recommended a final dividend of INR 3/equity share.
Outlook
At CMP of INR 635, the company is trading at P/E multiple of 11.1x FY21E EPS. We value the company using P.E. multiple methodology. We have given an exit multiple of 12.5x to arrive at a target price of INR 715 which is an upside of 12.5%.
