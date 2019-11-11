Buy Persistent Systems target of Rs 680: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems
Delivered strong revenue growth led by broad-based performance; EBIT margin remained marginally below our expectations. Alliance business delivered strong growth of 6.1%; management sees good opportunities in IBM alliance business. Recent deal wins, new logo additions and yields from rebranding activities to drive revenue growth ahead, however margins to remain under pressure in coming quarters.
Outlook
We upgrade our rating from Hold to Buy on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 680.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.