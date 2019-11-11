Buy Persistent Systems target of Rs 680: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

Delivered strong revenue growth led by broad-based performance; EBIT margin remained marginally below our expectations. Alliance business delivered strong growth of 6.1%; management sees good opportunities in IBM alliance business. Recent deal wins, new logo additions and yields from rebranding activities to drive revenue growth ahead, however margins to remain under pressure in coming quarters.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating from Hold to Buy on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 680.

