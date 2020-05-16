Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 630: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated May 07, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Persistent Systems
In services Persistent’s Q4 was strong ($106m, up 4.2% q/q), driven by new smaller assignments (in India) as $1m+ clients slipped by three q/q. The top client declined 12% q/q; it now brings 19% to business (24% two quarters back). Weak IP ($20.7m, down 19% y/y) brought just 16% to revenue, down from 22% a year ago. This should ease growth volatility. The EBIT margin (9.2%, up 51bps q/q, down 144bps y/y) has started reflecting trends in the services margins, as IP contribution shrinks.
Outlook
The cut in our estimates is 12%/7%, and we lower our target to `630 (from `670)at 13.5x FY22 EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19