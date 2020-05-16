Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 630: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Persistent Systems

In services Persistent’s Q4 was strong ($106m, up 4.2% q/q), driven by new smaller assignments (in India) as $1m+ clients slipped by three q/q. The top client declined 12% q/q; it now brings 19% to business (24% two quarters back). Weak IP ($20.7m, down 19% y/y) brought just 16% to revenue, down from 22% a year ago. This should ease growth volatility. The EBIT margin (9.2%, up 51bps q/q, down 144bps y/y) has started reflecting trends in the services margins, as IP contribution shrinks.

Outlook

The cut in our estimates is 12%/7%, and we lower our target to `630 (from `670)at 13.5x FY22 EPS.

