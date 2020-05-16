App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 630: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated May 07, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Persistent Systems


In services Persistent’s Q4 was strong ($106m, up 4.2% q/q), driven by new smaller assignments (in India) as $1m+ clients slipped by three q/q. The top client declined 12% q/q; it now brings 19% to business (24% two quarters back). Weak IP ($20.7m, down 19% y/y) brought just 16% to revenue, down from 22% a year ago. This should ease growth volatility. The EBIT margin (9.2%, up 51bps q/q, down 144bps y/y) has started reflecting trends in the services margins, as IP contribution shrinks.


Outlook


The cut in our estimates is 12%/7%, and we lower our target to `630 (from `670)at 13.5x FY22 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

Read More
First Published on May 16, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Hotel, restaurant players seek relaxations in lockdown 4.0

Coronavirus pandemic | Hotel, restaurant players seek relaxations in lockdown 4.0

Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased

Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased

Coronavirus lockdown: PIL in Delhi HC for bringing back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus lockdown: PIL in Delhi HC for bringing back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.