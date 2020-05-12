Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 619: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 619 in its research report dated May 11, 2020.
Cholamandalam securities' research report on Persistent Systems
PSL’s revenue of US$127mn in 4Q was up 7.4% YoY and down 1.8% QoQ in USD terms. In INR terms, revenues grew by 11.4% YoY and 0.4% QoQ aided by favourable currency movement. The linear revenue (services) grew by 4.2% QoQ while IP revenue declined QoQ by ~25%. The Alliance business (~22.2% of revenues) decreased by 18.4% QoQ and 3.8% YoY. ISV Services (~41.7% of revenue) increased 5.0% QoQ and 8.7% YoY while IP revenue (~16.3% of total revenue) decreased 24.5% QoQ and 18.9% YoY in USD terms. The share of accelerite business (~4.1% of revenue) grew 11.8% QoQ but decreased 29% YoY.
Outlook
We expect the demand environment to revive in H2’FY21 as the pandemic situation eases. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 12.4x/10.2x FY21E/22E. We arrive at a price target of INR 619 based on P/E of 12.0x FY22EPS and arrive at a BUY rating on the stock.
