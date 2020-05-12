App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 619: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 619 in its research report dated May 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Persistent Systems


PSL’s revenue of US$127mn in 4Q was up 7.4% YoY and down 1.8% QoQ in USD terms. In INR terms, revenues grew by 11.4% YoY and 0.4% QoQ aided by favourable currency movement. The linear revenue (services) grew by 4.2% QoQ while IP revenue declined QoQ by ~25%. The Alliance business (~22.2% of revenues) decreased by 18.4% QoQ and 3.8% YoY. ISV Services (~41.7% of revenue) increased 5.0% QoQ and 8.7% YoY while IP revenue (~16.3% of total revenue) decreased 24.5% QoQ and 18.9% YoY in USD terms. The share of accelerite business (~4.1% of revenue) grew 11.8% QoQ but decreased 29% YoY.


Outlook


We expect the demand environment to revive in H2’FY21 as the pandemic situation eases. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 12.4x/10.2x FY21E/22E. We arrive at a price target of INR 619 based on P/E of 12.0x FY22EPS and arrive at a BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 12, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

International Nurses Day 2020: Mumbai Police thanks healthcare workers 'Munna Bhai' style

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alchol

Coronavirus | Maharashtra government allows home delivery of alchol

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

Coronavirus | Games you can play virtually with your friends in times of social distancing

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.