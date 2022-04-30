Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 5550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems beat estimates; Q4 witnessed strong deal TCVs, robust net headcount additions, and strong client mining; ACV remained strong at $943.1 million in FY2022. Revenue growth would be supported by broad-based demand, robust deal intake, client mining, and incremental revenue from acquisitions. PSL is well positioned to once again deliver market-leading growth in FY2023. Management remains confident of delivering sustainable margin in FY2023 on strong revenue growth, flattening pyramid, and gradual increase in realisation.
Outlook
We retain Buy with a PT of Rs. 5,550, given strong revenue growth potential, robust ACV, and building growth avenues via tuck-in acquisitions.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.