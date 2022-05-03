Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 5075: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems
Persistent System (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, Healthcare & Hi Tech verticals • Persistent had a strong year with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms, out of which organic growth was 32.8% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 5,075 i.e. 36x P/E on FY24E.
