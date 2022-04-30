English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4980: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4980 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Persistent Systems


    PSYS continues to deliver industry-leading growth (9% q/q org. in Services, surprising positively. It integrated Data Glove for a month (MediaAgility to be integrated from Q1) and had some IP revenue re-classified as services. In margins, it benefited from better realisations and onsite utilisation, leading to a flattish gross margin. SG&A leverage was offset by higher D&A, leading to a 14% EBIT margin, flattish q/q. Ahead, we expect 14%-14.5% margins, despite higher amortisation, on expecting EBITDA margin expansion.



    Outlook


    We raise PAT estimates 9-15%, taking the target up to Rs4980, 34x FY24. We upgrade to a Buy recommendation.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.