Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4920: ICICI Direct

Jan 20, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4920 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

Persistent Systems (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, healthcare & hi-tech verticals. Persistent had a strong year (FY22) with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms, out of which organic growth was 32.8% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 4,920 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.

first published: Jan 20, 2023 05:44 pm