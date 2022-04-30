English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4850: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4850 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Persistent Systems


    PSYS reported better-than-expected operating performance in Q4. Revenues grew 9.1% QoQ/42.2% YoY (6.8%/36% organic) to USD217.3mn on the back of strong consistent growth in the Services business (14.7% QoQ). EBITM was flat sequentially at 14%. Revenue growth was broad-based across BFSI (9.8% QoQ), Healthcare & Life Sciences (9.1%) and Software, Hi-tech & Emerging industries (8.7%). Order booking stood at USD361mn (1.7x book-to-bill) in TCV, including USD195.1mn of new business TCV. Services revenues grew 14.7% QoQ to USD198mn, driven by 10.8% volume growth. Services has posted an ~11% CQGR in the last four quarters, and management remains confident of sustaining growth momentum. IP-led revenues declined 27% QoQ largely due to the restructuring of the CE/CLM IP deal with IBM to a T&M services model.


    Outlook


    We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 6.5%/4.9%, factoring in Q4 performance, integration of the Media Agility acquisition and higher EBITM assumptions. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs4,850 at 35x Mar’24E EPS (earlier Rs4,600), considering favorable industry tailwinds and a strong earnings trajectory (~24% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.