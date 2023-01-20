Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4840: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent clocked strong growth in Q3 (up 3% q/q, 22% y/y org. est.), despite more furloughs and weakness in a few top accounts. Q3 is seasonally strong for IP revenues, registering 9% growth q/q, 7% y/y, improving its trajectory for the third consecutive quarter. TCV was a strong $440m, up 32% y/y, and net new TCV was up 52% y/y, showing no signs of slowdown. Ahead, the company intends to maintain its growth trajectory, with leeway in terms of receivable days. The EBIT margin rose 78bps q/q, 140bps y/y, reflecting SG&A leverage. Tailwinds would continue on supplyside pressures easing.

Outlook

We raise our FY24e/FY25e PAT ~2.5%, and target to Rs.4,840 (25x FY25) earlier Rs4,410.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE