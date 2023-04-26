Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4800: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Persistent Systems

PSYS reported in-line operating performance in Q4FY23. Revenue grew by 3.9% QoQ to USD274.6mn (3.5% CC), driven by the top-10 clients. Revenue from the top client grew by 30.5% QoQ (after four consecutive quarters of decline), contributing ~60% to incremental revenue sequentially, owing to deal ramp-ups. Services revenue grew 5.5% in Q4, while IP revenue declined 14.6% due to seasonality. Services growth momentum moderated to 4.4% CQGR over the last three quarters. Management remains watchful of macro uncertainties and has suggested some moderation in demand amid a tough demand environment for the next couple of quarters; however, it remains confident to sustain 3-5% sequential growth due to robust deal intake (USD421.6mn in Q4; 1.5x book-to-bill), healthy deal pipeline and steady progress in client mining. Management expects EBITM to expand by 200-300bps over the next 2-3 years, owing to scale benefits, client mining, pyramid rationalization and better pricing in newer areas like cloud and generative AI.

Outlook

We tweak our EPS by 1.1-1.5% for FY24E/25E, factoring in Q4 performance. We retain BUY with a TP of Rs4,800 on 25x Mar-25E EPS (earlier Rs4,700).

