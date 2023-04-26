Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4800: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Persistent Systems

PSYS reported in-line operating performance in Q4FY23. Revenue grew by 3.9% QoQ to USD274.6mn (3.5% CC), driven by the top-10 clients. Revenue from the top client grew by 30.5% QoQ (after four consecutive quarters of decline), contributing ~60% to incremental revenue sequentially, owing to deal ramp-ups. Services revenue grew 5.5% in Q4, while IP revenue declined 14.6% due to seasonality. Services growth momentum moderated to 4.4% CQGR over the last three quarters. Management remains watchful of macro uncertainties and has suggested some moderation in demand amid a tough demand environment for the next couple of quarters; however, it remains confident to sustain 3-5% sequential growth due to robust deal intake (USD421.6mn in Q4; 1.5x book-to-bill), healthy deal pipeline and steady progress in client mining. Management expects EBITM to expand by 200-300bps over the next 2-3 years, owing to scale benefits, client mining, pyramid rationalization and better pricing in newer areas like cloud and generative AI.

Outlook

We tweak our EPS by 1.1-1.5% for FY24E/25E, factoring in Q4 performance. We retain BUY with a TP of Rs4,800 on 25x Mar-25E EPS (earlier Rs4,700).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Persistent Systems - 26 -04 - 2023 - emkay