    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4370: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Persistent Systems recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4370 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent System (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, Healthcare & Hi Tech verticals. Persistent had a strong year (FY22) with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms, out of which organic growth was 32.8% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 4,370 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 12:47 pm
