Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4370: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent System (Persistent) offers cloud, data, product & design led services to BFSI, Healthcare & Hi Tech verticals. Persistent had a strong year (FY22) with revenue growth of 35.2% in dollar terms, out of which organic growth was 32.8% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock. We value Persistent at Rs 4,370 i.e. 26x P/E on FY25E.

Persistent Systems - 221022 - icici