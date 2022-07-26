Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) beat estimates on all fronts; Q1 also saw strong deal intake, robust net headcount additions, good client mining and growth across top accounts. Management sees demand staying robust as it does not see delays in decisions on deals despite macro factors. In contrast, macro concerns could create huge opportunities for PSL in cost optimisation areas. We believe PSL is well poised to outpace industry yet again in FY2023 led by strong deal intake, strong capabilities and synergies in recent acquisitions. We forecast sustainable margins in FY23E.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on PSL with a revised PT of Rs. 4,300, given strong earnings visibility, sustained acceleration in deal TCVs, new growth avenues from recent acquisitions and strong execution.

