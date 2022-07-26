English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4300 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) beat estimates on all fronts; Q1 also saw strong deal intake, robust net headcount additions, good client mining and growth across top accounts. Management sees demand staying robust as it does not see delays in decisions on deals despite macro factors. In contrast, macro concerns could create huge opportunities for PSL in cost optimisation areas. We believe PSL is well poised to outpace industry yet again in FY2023 led by strong deal intake, strong capabilities and synergies in recent acquisitions. We forecast sustainable margins in FY23E.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on PSL with a revised PT of Rs. 4,300, given strong earnings visibility, sustained acceleration in deal TCVs, new growth avenues from recent acquisitions and strong execution.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Persistent Systems - 250722 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.