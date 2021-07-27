Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 3600: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

Strong beat in revenue growth; Q1FY2022 witnessed higher billing rates, healthy deal TCVs, aggressive employee addition and strong client additions. EBIT margin improved 39 bps q-o-q to 13.5%. PSL is well poised to deliver yet another strong year after industry-leading growth in FY2021. Healthy deal wins, investments in partnerships & increase in pricing to support strong revenue growth. The management expects margin headwinds would be largely absorbed by strong revenue growth, operational efficiencies and better pricing. We expect USD revenue/earnings to post 19%/30% CAGR over FY2021-FY2024E.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,600, given strong earnings growth potential, healthy deal wins and M&A activity to enhance capabilities/market penetration.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More