MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 3600: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3600 in its research report dated July 23, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


Strong beat in revenue growth; Q1FY2022 witnessed higher billing rates, healthy deal TCVs, aggressive employee addition and strong client additions. EBIT margin improved 39 bps q-o-q to 13.5%. PSL is well poised to deliver yet another strong year after industry-leading growth in FY2021. Healthy deal wins, investments in partnerships & increase in pricing to support strong revenue growth. The management expects margin headwinds would be largely absorbed by strong revenue growth, operational efficiencies and better pricing. We expect USD revenue/earnings to post 19%/30% CAGR over FY2021-FY2024E.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,600, given strong earnings growth potential, healthy deal wins and M&A activity to enhance capabilities/market penetration.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.