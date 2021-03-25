English
Buy Persistent Systems: target of Rs 2200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated March 24, 2021.

March 25, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems


Though revenue from IP-led business would decline on a sequential basis in Q4FY2021, we believe PSL would report growth in Q4 because of strong revival in the BFSI vertical and continued growth in the technology vertical. Management remains optimistic about Alliance business returning to its growth trajectory from Q1FY2022. This coupled with continued strong growth in TSU segment would help it to deliver industry-leading growth in FY2022. Strong balance sheet and potential strong earnings growth (23% CAGR over FY2021-23E) provide comfort on the stock despite the recent run up. Cash accounts for 13% of its current market capitalisation.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,200, given strong revenue growth potential and scope of margin improvement.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 25, 2021 02:58 pm

