Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1727: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent reported strong beat of 290bps in revenue growth with revenue at $146.15 mn, +7.4% QoQ USD. Growth was led by sustained strong performances in Services revenues (+5% QoQ USD) and strong recovery in IP led revenues (+20.0% QoQ USD) supported by seasonally strong quarter for IP business. Revenue growth momentum will continue supported by one of the heathiest TCV of 302$ mn and ACV of 256$mn. EBIT margin came at 12.7%, +60 bps QoQ and management guided that there are cost optimization levers and revenue growth will provide scope for margins to increase further. We expect stable margin performance in FY22/23E EBIT margin at 12%.

Outlook

We continue to value Persistent on 21X FY23 earnings to arrive at changed TP of INR 1727 (earlier: 1526). Persistent is currently trading at 21.6x/18.5x on FY22/23 earnings of INR 70/82. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.