Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1368: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1368 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent reported inline revenue growth of 3.8% QoQ (Ple:3.2%) with strong performance from services business grew 5.3% QoQ to $114mn on 7.0% volume growth & IP-led revenue declined 3% QoQ to $22.1mn due to lower IP resale revenue. EBIT margin expanded by to 12.1% (Ple:10.9%) Gross margin expansion (+170 bps) was partially offset by higher SG&A (-70 bps). Management guided current EBIT margin (12%) as sustainable inspite of salary hike in Nov-2021. Management expects to maintain EBITDA margin in the range of 15-16% although it strives to improve it to 16-17% by various cost optimization levers. We expect stable margin performance in FY21/22/23E EBIT margin at 12%/12.1%/12%.


Outlook


We continue to value Persistent on 20X Sep-22 earnings to arrive at changed TP of INR 1368 (earlier: 1304). Persistent is currently trading at 18.3x/16.6x on FY22/23 earnings of INR 65/72. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Buy #Persistent Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

