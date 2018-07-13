App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1200: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated July 12, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Persistent Systems


PSYS reported revenue growth of 5.4% YoY in FY18; software services revenue (contri. 74%) grew by 8.9% YoY in FY18 to ` 22.6bn compared to ` 20.7bn in the previous year, while IP led revenue which contributes 26% of the total revenue declined 3.6% YoY to ` 7,766mn compared to ` 8,060mn in FY17. Increase in earnings by 7% YoY to ` 40.4 during the year was on account of higher other income despite lower EBIT margins.


Outlook
We maintain our BUY rating with TP of ` 1,200 based on 15.5x one yr. fwd. PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

