Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1075: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1075 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent Systems’ (Persistent) Q1FY19 USD revenue grew 5.7% QoQ, ahead of Street’s 3.5% estimate, on spurt in IP revenue. EBITDA margin at 16.8% (up 200bps QoQ) also surpassed Street’s 16.0% estimate. Key highlights: i) robust surge in Alliance on seasonal strength, good performance of reseller business (with IBM) in Europe & reclassification of revenue; ii) QoQ decline in digital business on completion of certain projects & inability to ramp up some projects; iii) however, digital pipeline is robust; iv) aggressive investments in S&M as enterprises are spending on next-gen technologies; and v) Accelerite has bottomed out & we expect growth to be led by traction in new products.


Outlook


With robust digital pipeline, services revenue gaining steam, Accelerite bottoming out and huge Europe opportunity, we envisage revenue acceleration. Also, PAT CAGR of 21.6% over FY18-20E, at valuations of 13.9x FY20E EPS, offers favourable risk-reward. Maintain ‘BUY’ with INR1,075 TP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:38 pm

