you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1025: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1025 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent Systems expects its robust pipeline to drive growth, going forward. The Company alluded that it is aggressively investing in sales and marketing which will boost its topline. Wage hike in Q2FY19 will impact its margins (250 bps impact) but company is confident of margin improvement in FY19.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on Persistent and a multiple based price target of Rs.1,025/share. Additionally, cash rich balance sheet, strong free cash flow and healthy return ratios (ROE 16+% and ROCE 18+%) also provide high comfort. At CMP, the stock is valued at 7.9x EV/EBITDA and 12.7x P/E on FY20 basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

