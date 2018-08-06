Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1025: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems expects its robust pipeline to drive growth, going forward. The Company alluded that it is aggressively investing in sales and marketing which will boost its topline. Wage hike in Q2FY19 will impact its margins (250 bps impact) but company is confident of margin improvement in FY19.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on Persistent and a multiple based price target of Rs.1,025/share. Additionally, cash rich balance sheet, strong free cash flow and healthy return ratios (ROE 16+% and ROCE 18+%) also provide high comfort. At CMP, the stock is valued at 7.9x EV/EBITDA and 12.7x P/E on FY20 basis.

