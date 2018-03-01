App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 28, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Persistent Systems Ltd; target of Rs 888: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 888 in its research report dated February 07, 2018.

Dalmia Securities' report on Persistent Systems Ltd


Persistent Systems (Persistent) is mid-size Pune based IT company, engaged in outsourced software products development services. The company offers complete product life cycle services. The company provides product engineering services, platform-based solutions and Internet protocol (IP)-based software products to its global customers. Persistent operate around 4 key growth areas i.e. Services, Digital, Alliance and Accelerite.

Outlook

Over the year’s Persistent has transform itself from outsourced software services organisation to complete product life cycle service organisation. This diversification has enabled the company to balance out a slow growing ISV space with a high growth Digital, IoT and product segment. At CMP of INR 758.85, stock is trading at a PE of 13.6x FY20E. Based on the FY20E EPS of INR 55.5 and our target multiple of 16.0x (5-year average PE - 18.6x) we arrive at a target of INR 888.2, indicating a potential upside of 17.0%. We have a HOLD rating.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

