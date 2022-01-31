Buy PCBL; target of Rs 320: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on PCBL

PCBL Ltd (name changed from Phillips Carbon Black) is the leading manufacturer of carbon black, which is used as a reinforcing material in tyres. • PCBL also derives ~8% of sales volume from speciality carbon black, which fetches high margins and finds application in paints, plastics among others • It has a healthy margin profile (15%+), a capital efficient business model (RoCE>15%) with limited leverage on b/s (~0.3x debt: equity as of FY21).

Outlook

We maintain our positive view and retain BUY rating on the stock. Introducing FY24E, we roll over our valuations and now value PCBL at unchanged target price Rs 320 i.e. 12x P/E on FY23E-24E avg. EPS.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 PCBL was quoting at Rs 232.15, down Rs 1.30, or 0.56 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 237.65 and an intraday low of Rs 231.10.

It was trading with volumes of 68,262 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 111,035 shares, a decrease of -38.52 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.36 percent or Rs 0.85 at Rs 233.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 278.65 and 52-week low Rs 176.00 on 02 August, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.42 percent below its 52-week high and 32.33 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,381.40 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More