    Buy PCBL; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on PCBL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on PCBL


    PCBL Ltd (erstwhile Phillips Carbon Black) is the leading manufacturer of carbon black, which is used as a reinforcing material in tyres. PCBL also derives ~9% of sales volume from speciality carbon black, which fetches high margins and finds application in paints, plastics among others • It has a healthy margin profile, capital efficient business model (RoCE>15%) with limited leverage on b/s (~0.3x debt: equity as of FY22).


    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on the stock. PCBL stands to benefit from the current recovery in volumes in the domestic auto space, especially the CV domain with greater export play amid constrained exports from China. Tracking management commentary and, thus, revising our estimates, we now value PCBL at Rs 170 i.e. 12.5x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #PCBL #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
