Buy PB Fintech: target of Rs 940: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on PB Fintech

PB Fintech (PBF) is among the leading insurance and lending intermediaries in India. It operates principally through its platforms PolicyBazaar/PaisaBazaar, and has also entered into newer businesses. PBF is well placed to benefit from the rising insurance penetration in India, especially through digital distribution. High growth, operating leverage, strong balance sheet and established brand recall among the Indian populace are its key business moats. This should help the company generate strong free cashflows as we expect its cost-to-income ratio to plateau ahead.



Outlook

Initiate with BUY and a DCF-based target price of Rs940.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More