    Buy PB Fintech: target of Rs 940: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on PB Fintech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated April 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 19, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on PB Fintech


    PB Fintech (PBF) is among the leading insurance and lending intermediaries in India. It operates principally through its platforms PolicyBazaar/PaisaBazaar, and has also entered into newer businesses. PBF is well placed to benefit from the rising insurance penetration in India, especially through digital distribution. High growth, operating leverage, strong balance sheet and established brand recall among the Indian populace are its key business moats. This should help the company generate strong free cashflows as we expect its cost-to-income ratio to plateau ahead.



    Outlook


    Initiate with BUY and a DCF-based target price of Rs940.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



