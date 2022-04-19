Buy PB Fintech: target of Rs 940: ICICI Securities

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

ICICI Securities research report on PB Fintech

PB Fintech (PBF) is among the leading insurance and lending intermediaries in India. It operates principally through its platforms PolicyBazaar/PaisaBazaar, and has also entered into newer businesses. PBF is well placed to benefit from the rising insurance penetration in India, especially through digital distribution. High growth, operating leverage, strong balance sheet and established brand recall among the Indian populace are its key business moats. This should help the company generate strong free cashflows as we expect its cost-to-income ratio to plateau ahead.

Outlook

Initiate with BUY and a DCF-based target price of Rs940.

