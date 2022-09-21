English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bajaj Auto Is Testing This Stock's Endurance
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Patanjali Foods; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Patanjali Foods has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated September 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 21, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Patanjali Foods


    Patanjali Foods (PFL) is one of the largest edible oil companies in India with oilseed extraction (mustard, soybean & others) & refining capacity of 3.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This includes seven standalone coastal refineries for processing imported crude palm oil (CPO). PFL also has a sizable food business, which includes soya chunks & soya flour under ‘Nutrela’ brand. It acquired the biscuits, noodles and breakfast cereals business from Patanjali Ayurveda (PAL) in May-June 2021 and remaining foods business portfolio of PAL in July 2022, which includes Rs 4173 crore of sales through products under categories like cow ghee, edible oil, honey, Chyawanprash, atta, pickles, juices, jams & ketchup. The company also forayed into nutraceutical and wellness products in FY22.



    Outlook


    We value PFL at 40x FY24 earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 1750/share.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 13:36 hrs Patanjali Foods was quoting at Rs 1,466.95, up Rs 65.50, or 4.67 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,471.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,411.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 515,442 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 50,761 shares, an increase of 915.44 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.00 percent or Rs 66.70 at Rs 1,401.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,415.00 and 52-week low Rs 706.00 on 12 September, 2022 and 06 April, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.67 percent below its 52-week high and 107.78 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 53,102.83 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Patanjali Foods - 210922 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Patanjali Foods #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 01:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.