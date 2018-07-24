App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Page Industries with a target of Rs 30,300: Ashish Chaturmohta

It can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 28300 with a stop loss below Rs 27500 for a target of Rs 30300 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Page Industries is in uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart for last six months. Rallies have been by good volumes while declines have been on below-average volumes indicating buying in the stock and market participants holding onto the stock.

On the daily chart, 20-days moving average is acting as support and resistance for the stock. From the recent high of Rs 29,676 levels, the stock has again taken support at 20DMA. Thus, it can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 28300 with a stop loss below Rs 27500 for a target of Rs 30300 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:57 am

