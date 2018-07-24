Buy Page Industries with a target of Rs 30,300: Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Page Industries is in uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart for last six months. Rallies have been by good volumes while declines have been on below-average volumes indicating buying in the stock and market participants holding onto the stock.

On the daily chart, 20-days moving average is acting as support and resistance for the stock. From the recent high of Rs 29,676 levels, the stock has again taken support at 20DMA. Thus, it can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 28300 with a stop loss below Rs 27500 for a target of Rs 30300 levels.

