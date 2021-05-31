MARKET NEWS

Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 36,500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Page Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 36,500 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
Emkay Global Financial's report on Page Industries


We upgrade PAG to Buy from Hold as the strong Q4 beat and management's aggressive growth initiatives provide confidence of robust growth momentum ahead. Step-up in growth plans for athleisure/women/kids portfolios, faster network ramp-up (incl. MBO/EBO addition) and focus on rural penetration offer an improved mid-teens growth outlook. Q4 performance exceeded expectations. Sales grew 63% to Rs8.8bn (8% beat), led by 53% volume growth. Growth in EBITDA/PAT was in line with estimates and was impacted by higher overhead spends, up 37%, which should normalize ahead. Excluding the lockdown impact in Q1FY22, management commentary pointed to a strong growth outlook. Secondary growth was higher vs. primary in Q4. Margins are expected to remain stable as the 4-5% price hike effected in Apr'21 is likely to offset the input inflation.



Outlook


Factoring in the strong revenue run rate in Q3/Q4, we raise our FY23 estimates by 15%. FY22E EPS is unchanged due to the lockdown impact. We raise the TP to Rs36,500, valuing PAG at 55x Jun'23E EPS (vs. 50x earlier) supported by DCF working.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Page Industries #Recommendations
first published: May 31, 2021 05:37 pm

