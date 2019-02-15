Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 30030: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Page Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 30,030 in its research report dated February 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries’ reported ~12% volume growth – strong recovery after reporting flat volume growth in Q2. The growth was impressive considering strong base of 11% and increased competition in the category. We attribute this to shift in festive season which resulted in pent up demand during the quarter. The operational performance during the quarter came ahead of our estimate primarily due to 150bps expansion in GM. We continue to believe that with the changing economy, branded innerwear market would continue to report double-digit volume growth and Page will enhance the most, being a leader in the category. We do not see price pass on as a challenge during inflationary environment as the company has robust brand recognition in the premium category. Though the company is likely to mitigate the competition with strong brand positioning, ongoing innovations, increasing number of stores and wide distribution reach, we believe that the monopoly of the company has come to an end in the category. Consequently, we believe that the historical P/E multiple would not sustain.


Outlook


Hence we have revised our target multiple to 50x (in line with HUL vs 20% premium earlier). Considering recent price correction, we view the stock as an attractive investment opportunity at CMP. Maintain BUY with TP of ` 30,030.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Page Industries #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.