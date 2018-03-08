App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 27490: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Page Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 27490 in its research report dated February 23, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Page Industries


Expansion of Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) is happening at a massive pace. The company is adding ~80 outlets in February/March 2018 and likely another 500 in FY19, taking the total EBO count to ~1,000 by end-FY19. After forming ~15% of sales in FY17, EBOs are expected to contribute ~40% of sales by FY20 – the year when all the new EBOs will complete at least a year of operations.

Outlook

Sharply increased pace of EBO expansion and increased outsourcing reflect management’s confidence on future prospects and also have positive implications for incremental RoCE improvement. We maintain Buy with a TP of INR27,350 based on 50x Mar’20E EPS, at a 10% discount to three-year average P/E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Motilal Oswal #Page Industries #Recommendations

