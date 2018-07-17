App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 27294: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 27294 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Page Industries


During FY18, Page Industries has expanded installed capacity across various units spread over 2.4 mn sq ft across 14 locations in Karnataka. The Tape dyeing plant set up during FY18 in Karnataka is fully operational, augmenting women’s business. Completion of expansion work in Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board Industrial Area will facilitate warehousing activities and thereby boost production capacity of women’s product range.


Outlook


The company is setting up a manufacturing facility of 0.5 mn sqft built-up area to meet the growing demand of Men’s business. Further capacity expansion is being planned in a 0.25 mn sq ft leased-out space near Mysore. Total capex for the expansion would be over the period of ~`1.6bn over FY18-20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Page Industries #Recommendations

