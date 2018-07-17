Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 27294: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Page Industries

During FY18, Page Industries has expanded installed capacity across various units spread over 2.4 mn sq ft across 14 locations in Karnataka. The Tape dyeing plant set up during FY18 in Karnataka is fully operational, augmenting women’s business. Completion of expansion work in Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board Industrial Area will facilitate warehousing activities and thereby boost production capacity of women’s product range.

Outlook

The company is setting up a manufacturing facility of 0.5 mn sqft built-up area to meet the growing demand of Men’s business. Further capacity expansion is being planned in a 0.25 mn sq ft leased-out space near Mysore. Total capex for the expansion would be over the period of ~`1.6bn over FY18-20E.

