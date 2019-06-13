App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 24,866: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Page Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 24,866 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries reported lackluster performance in Q4FY19. The revenue was significantly below our estimate (17% gr est) –the worst performance in the decade. Page’s revenue growth was flat and profitability fell 20%. Going ahead, we believe that the slowdown in the economy will pressurize the company’s performance in the short term. However, new product launches and efforts to increase penetration will help the company to grow revenue in double digits in the long term. We have revised our estimates from ` 498 and ` 601 in FY20E and FY21E to ` 457 and ` 553, respectively. The stock price has corrected significantly, we therefore maintain Buy with a TP of ` 24,866 (45x FY21E). The recent price hikes, coupled with the expected improvement in the economy, are likely to encourage revenue growth. Although the company’s strong brand positioning, ongoing innovations, increasing number of stores, and wide distribution reach are likely to help it withstand intense competition.


Outlook


However, we believe that the company’s monopoly has come to an end in the category. Consequently, its historical P/E multiple will probably not sustain. Hence, we have revised our TP to ` 24,866 (45x FY21E) (10% discount to HUL versus 20% premium previously).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Page Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.