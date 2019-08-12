App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Page Industries; target of Rs 22,914: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Page Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,914 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Page Industries


Page Industries’ continues to report weak performance. The revenues came below our estimate – second consecutive quarter of flat to low single digit growth for the company. We attribute this to slowdown in the economy and low footfalls in EBO’s. Going ahead, we believe that slowdown in the economy would restrict the company’s performance in the near term. nevertheless, new product launches in men, women and kid’s category and impetus to increase penetration especially in kid’s category would help the company to register double digit growth in H2FY20E. To factor in Q1 performance and gradual recovery in volumes, we have revised our estimates from ` 457 and ` 553 in FY20E and FY21E to ` 402 and ` 509 respectively.


Outlook


As the stock price has corrected significantly, we have maintained Buy with TP of ` 22,914 (45x FY21E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Page Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.