Buy Oriental Hotels ; target of Rs 73: ICICI Direct

Oriental Hotel (OHL) operates in South India with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) being one of the promoter entities. The company owns and operates seven hotels with ~825 rooms across business & leisure locations in the south. It derives majority of revenues from two of its properties in Chennai, 1) Taj Coromandel and 2) Taj – Fisherman’s Cove. Tata Group companies hold ~39.1% stake in OHL while the company is an associate of IHCL (28.6% stake). Apart from the ownership, the company has a strong operational and financial linkage with IHCL.

We remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating . We value the stock at Rs 73 i.e. 30x FY23E EV/EBITDA (vs. earlier TP of Rs 55/share).

At 16:00 hrs Oriental Hotels was quoting at Rs 55.95, down Rs 4.00, or 6.67 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 65.90 and an intraday low of Rs 54.05.

It was trading with volumes of 235,407 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 156,056 shares, an increase of 50.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 8.61 percent or Rs 4.75 at Rs 59.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 62.05 and 52-week low Rs 21.10 on 17 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.83 percent below its 52-week high and 165.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 999.26 crore.

