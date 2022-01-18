MARKET NEWS

Buy Oriental Hotels ; target of Rs 73: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Oriental Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Oriental Hotels


Oriental Hotel (OHL) operates in South India with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) being one of the promoter entities. The company owns and operates seven hotels with ~825 rooms across business & leisure locations in the south. It derives majority of revenues from two of its properties in Chennai, 1) Taj Coromandel and 2) Taj – Fisherman’s Cove. Tata Group companies hold ~39.1% stake in OHL while the company is an associate of IHCL (28.6% stake). Apart from the ownership, the company has a strong operational and financial linkage with IHCL.


Outlook


We remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating . We value the stock at Rs 73 i.e. 30x FY23E EV/EBITDA (vs. earlier TP of Rs 55/share).


At 16:00 hrs Oriental Hotels was quoting at Rs 55.95, down Rs 4.00, or 6.67 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 65.90 and an intraday low of Rs 54.05.

It was trading with volumes of 235,407 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 156,056 shares, an increase of 50.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 8.61 percent or Rs 4.75 at Rs 59.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 62.05 and 52-week low Rs 21.10 on 17 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.83 percent below its 52-week high and 165.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 999.26 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Oriental Hotels #Recommendations
first published: Jan 18, 2022 04:18 pm

