Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 54: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Orient Cement

Key takeaways from the management concall hosted by us include : i) demand recovery has been strong in May’20 with volumes at 75-80% of last year same time, led by rural and semi-urban housing; ii) company lost 0.23mnte volumes (4% of annual) and ~Rs300mn EBITDA in Mar’20 owing to Covid’19 disruptions; iii) current realisations are Rs300/te better than Mar’20 exit and likely to remain firm this year; iv)company’s expansion plan getting deferred owing to Covid’19; and v) net debt to EBITDA unlikely to exceed from the current ~3x.

Outlook

The concern about likely increase in debt owing to proposed expansion seems adequately priced-in with valuation at an all-time low of <US$40/te, or ~5xFY22E EV/E. Maintain BUY with unchanged target price of Rs54/share (6xFY22E EV/E).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.