App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 54: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 54 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Orient Cement


Key takeaways from the management concall hosted by us include : i) demand recovery has been strong in May’20 with volumes at 75-80% of last year same time, led by rural and semi-urban housing; ii) company lost 0.23mnte volumes (4% of annual) and ~Rs300mn EBITDA in Mar’20 owing to Covid’19 disruptions; iii) current realisations are Rs300/te better than Mar’20 exit and likely to remain firm this year; iv)company’s expansion plan getting deferred owing to Covid’19; and v) net debt to EBITDA unlikely to exceed from the current ~3x.


Outlook


The concern about likely increase in debt owing to proposed expansion seems adequately priced-in with valuation at an all-time low of <US$40/te, or ~5xFY22E EV/E. Maintain BUY with unchanged target price of Rs54/share (6xFY22E EV/E).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 28, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Orient Cement #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Coal supply by CIL to power sector dips 22% to 32 MT in April due to demand slump

Coronavirus pandemic: Coal supply by CIL to power sector dips 22% to 32 MT in April due to demand slump

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.